Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) senior leader Raza Rabbani on Wednesday criticized the incumbent government over bypassing the Parliament on key issues.

Addressing the Senate session, Raza Rabbani said that government is taking important and strategic decisions without a debate in the parliament. He said that the government kept the house in dark over negotiation with the Taliban and added that the rulers even did not take the parliament into confidence over the prime minister’s foreign trips.

The former chairman Senate said that the parliament was also ignored over PM’s visit to Saudi Arabia and UAE. “It was said that the PM has left an economic team in China but the parliament was not informed about the development in Beijing”, said Rabbani.