The government and opposition on Wednesday took a decision on the number of standing committees and Public Accounts Committee’s chairmanship.

The session of the parliamentary leaders was held under Asad Qaiser, where Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Pervez Khattak, Farogh Naseem attended from the government side while from the opposition Rana Tanveer, Naveed Qamar and others attended.

During the session, the issue of standing committees was discussed. Moreover, decision of appointing the PAC chairmanship from the opposition was finalized.

Government member Rana Tanveer said in the first phase, two committees will be formed including PAC and law and Justice committee.

Pakistan Peoples Party leader Naveed Qamar said that opposition has a right to form 19 committees, while the government is saying it will review the situation.

PPP leader Shazia Mari said that the government wanted to give opposition 17 committees so it is hoped that the matter gets resolved immediately.