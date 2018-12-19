Share:

Following the rising incidence of maltreatment of tourists in Murree in general and the recent manhandling of female tourist by some hotel agent in particular, the government has decided to deploy Special tourist protectionist force to Murree.

The deployment of force is aimed at safeguarding picnickers against hostilities and any untoward situation during their recreational visit.

According to details, the authorities have decided to install the close-circuit television (CCTV) cameras at crowded public places, and establish special Help Desks for convenience of the tourists.

According to details, the government has also directed the relevant authorities to register all the hotel guides till December 31.

Murree administration while taking action imposed section-144 against agent mafia, who will not be able to force tourists to stay in their hotels.

Moreover, after the lapse of registration deadline all the hotel guides will be bound to wear a uniform, and bear name badge and card. The hotel guides shall not stop tourist vehicles at Mall Road, GPO Chowk and other routs leading to their respective places to visit or stay over.

Earlier, on December 17, at least nine suspects were booked in recent incident of maltreating of female tourist at Muree. It is learnt that the main accused, Nadeem, of the mistreatment incident with tourist woman has also been arrested with his six accomplices.

The case was registered with Murree police station after Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Usman Buzdar took notice of the incident.