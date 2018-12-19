Share:

Minister for Power Resources Faisal Vawda has said that the groundbreaking ceremony of Mohmand Dam will be held in first week of next month.

Addressing a news conference in Islamabad on Wednesday afternoon, he said the opening will be a historic landmark for country's future water needs.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan will be the chief guest on the occasion, while Chief Justice of Pakistan and other high profile guests have been invited to grace the occasion.

The minister said the inauguration will send a positive message to the whole world that Pakistan under the leadership of Imran Khan is undertaking mega projects for public welfare.

Faisal Vawda said 800 MW of electricity will be produced from this project and it will also provide abundant water to the residents of Peshawar. The minister said 17000 acres of agricultural land will be irrigated.

He said the financing of over 300 billion rupees so far has been arranged from indigenous resources and no foreign funding is part of it.

He said WAPDA is a very important institution of Pakistan and it has the necessary skills and competence to complete the project before time.

Faisal Vawda hailed the role of armed forces in giving numerous sacrifices to eradicate the militancy from Mohmand Agency.