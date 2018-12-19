Share:

FAISALABAD - Agriculture experts have advised growers to adopt latest technology including drip irrigation for larger yields, besides saving water and fertilizer. Talking to APP here Tuesday, a spokesman of Agriculture department said that under drip irrigation system water is supplied to the roots of plants in the form of well-calculated and required drops to fulfill its water needs for optimum growth. He said the government was promoting drip irrigation system by providing maximum subsidy in order to save precious water and bring unclaimed land under plough. He said that drip irrigation system helps the salts to move deep into the soil and get easily absorbed by roots of the plant.