MIRPUR (AJK)-AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan on Tuesday called upon the Pakistani government to summon Indian High Commissioner to foreign office to lodge strong protest against the prevailing deteriorated situation in Indian Occupied Jammu Kashmir, following the killing of over 15 innocent Kashmiris by the Indian occupying forces.

He expressed these views while addressing the 51st anniversary of Raeesul Ahrar Chaudhry Ghulam Abbas on Tuesday. He said that Kashmir is neither a territorial issue, nor a dispute between two parties, adding that no formula would be acceptable to Kashmiris that can lead the State towards division.

“There are UN Security Council’s resolutions on Kashmir, which should be implemented through the pressure building of international community,” he demanded.

“Kashmiris rendered unprecedented sacrifices in heartiest love with Pakistan and it is high time for Pakistan to take pragmatic steps to help Kashmiris,” he pointed out, adding that when your jugular vein is in the occupation of enemy how could you live peacefully.

The AJK PM said that since Kashmiris are basic party to the conflict; they need Pakistan’s cooperation to strongly advocate their case at international level. Haider was of the view that there should be a meeting of all political parties in the backdrop of present situation in IOK.

He said its proposals and recommendations would be forwarded to the federal government. He said that the foreign ministry, AJK leadership and APHC leadership should formulate a policy on Kashmir.

Paying rich tributes to Ch Ghulam Abbas, the AJK premier said Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Raeesul Ahrar were assets to Muslims of subcontinent to fight their case for liberation. Such personalities are born in centuries, he asserted.

He said that Abbas was a great political leader of his time. Conspiracies were hatched against him and he was even disqualified in politics but these dictatorial tactics could not lessen his love for Pakistan.

He laid foundation of Muslim Conference and strengthened it to fight the stance of Kashmiri Muslims, he remarked.

Mr Haider said that majority of leaders of other political parties in AJK follow the ideologies of Quaid-e-Millat.

Meanwhile, the 51st death anniversary of Raeesul Ahrar Ch Ghulam Abbas was observed all over Azad Jammu and Kashmir in a befitting manner on Tuesday. The day dawned with Quran Khawani at Quaid-e-Millat’s mausoleum at Faizabad which was followed by special prayers for his soul and early liberation of Kashmir.

AJK President Sardar Masood Khan and Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan paid visit to his Mausoleum and laid flower wreaths there.

A smartly turned out police contingent offered salute to the late leader on the occasion. Former AJK prime minister Sardar Attique Ahmed Khan, MLA Sagheer Chughtai, former ministers - Raja Yasin Khan, Mohtarma Mehrun Nisa, Shama Malik, leaders of APHC and people from all walks of life visited the mausoleum of Abbas and offered payers for eternal and rest of the departed soul.It was a holiday in AJK. PM Haider had issued special directives for observing the anniversary in a befitting manner.