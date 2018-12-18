Share:

ISLAMABAD-National health minister in a surprise visit of the dispensary functional Federal Government Services Hospital (FGSH) Polyclinic ordered a disciplinary action against the in-charge on his absence in duty hours. According to details, federal minister for National Health Services (NHS) Aamer Mehmood Kiani conducted a surprise visit of G-7/3 dispensary in Islamabad and ordered strict action against Civil Surgeon Doctor Tanveer Afsar, who was absent from his duty.

Executive Director (ED) Polyclinic Dr Shahid Haneef was asked to initiate the disciplinary proceedings against Civil Surgeon Doctor Tanveer Afsar for his absence from duty during working hours. “There shall be zero tolerance for absence from duty and negligence,” said the minister.

The minister also directed ED Polyclinic to ensure presence and punctuality of the hospital staff. He directed the list of out of order ambulances to be shared on immediate basis so that they are replaced with new ambulances. Later, the minister visited G-7/3 school of nursing; he said that the nursing sector is the backbone of the health system and steps are being taken to improve the sector. The minister also visited G-7/2 dispensary and enquired about the health of the patients and reviewed the facilities available at the dispensary. Separately, the minister also visited Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) to enquire after the health of a private television cameraman Syed Wajid Ali who was subjected to violence by private guards of former Prime Minister (PM) Nawaz Sharif, outside the parliament.

The minister directed the hospital authority to provide best facilities to journalists / cameraman. He said the government believes in freedom of press and this act on part of the guard is condemnable.