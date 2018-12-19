Share:

New Delhi/Jammu - The BJP-led Indian government has reportedly recommended imposition of President’s rule in Occupied Kashmir after the expiry of six months of Governor’s rule on December 19 (today), reported NDTV on Tuesday.

The decision has been taken after Held Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik sent a report to the central government recommending imposition of President’s rule in the state.

The union cabinet has cleared the proposal to impose President’s rule in Held Kashmir from December 19, an official privy to the development said. A communication from the governor’s office was sent to the Union Home Ministry which moved the union cabinet with the proposal for its nod.

Now, President Ram Nath Kovind will issue a proclamation declaring that the powers of the legislature of the state shall be exercisable by or under the authority of Parliament, another official said.

The state plunged into a political crisis in June this year after the Mehbooba Mufti-led coalition government was reduced to minority following withdrawal of support by the 25-member BJP in the state.

Since the state has a separate Constitution, in such cases, six months of governor’s rule is compulsory under Article 92 of the Jammu and Kashmir Constitution, under which all the legislature powers are vested with the governor.

The governor has to dissolve the legislative assembly after the tenure of six months is over and the state will directly come under the President’s rule for following six months during which elections have to be declared in state.

In case the elections are not declared, President’s rule can be extended by another six months.

No presidential proclamation shall in any case remain in force for more than three years except for the intervention of Election Commission of India which has to certify that the continuance in force of the proclamation is necessary on account of difficulties in holding general elections to the legislative assembly.

Since the state does not come under President’s rule under Article 356 of the Constitution and is promulgated under Section 92 of the state Constitution, all the decisions taken thereof shall have a concurrence of the President under Article 74 (1)(i) under which council of ministers with the prime minister at the head will aid and advise the president.

The governor on November 21 dissolved the 87-member state assembly after the PDP, supported by the Congress and their arch rivals National Conference, had staked claim to form the government.

Judge Katju compares Gen Rawat with Gen Dyer

APP adds: Former Indian Supreme Court judge Justice Markandey Katju has criticised Indian Army Chief General Bipin Rawat for carrying out the massacre of civilians in Pulwama district of Occupied Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service (KMS), reacting sharply to the killing of 14 Kashmiris in firing by Indian troops in Pulwama on Saturday, Katju¸ who has also been the chairman of the Press Council of India, satirically wrote on twitter, “Congratulations to Gen Rawat whose soldiers killed civilians in a Jallianwala Bagh or My Lai type massacre in Pulwama, Kashmir. How brave of the Indian Army General.”

In another tweet, Katju wrote “Three cheers for the Indian army which has now started killing civilians in Kashmir, like Gen Dyer at Jalianwala Bagh, or Lt Calley at My Lai in Vietnam. All Indian army officers and soldiers should be given Bharat Ratna.”