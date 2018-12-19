Share:

TOKYO - The Japanese government has also approved a new Medium Term Defense Program, under which a record 27 trillion yen (over $240 billion) will be spent on defence over five years. The comments come after earlier in the day, the Japanese government approved the national defence guidelines for the next decade. They envisage the creation of space and cyberdefense units but also express concern over China’s military activities, labeling the neighboring country “a strategic rival.”