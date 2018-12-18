Share:

ISLAMABAD-The Embassy of Japan, in collaboration with the Floral Art Society of Pakistan (Islamabad Chapter), organized an Ikebana flower arrangements and embroidery exhibition at the residence of the Ambassador of Japan yesterday. Rieko Kurai, wife of the Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan, together with the ladies of Pakistan floral art society and Orita, Japanese Ikebana teacher, made fascinating Ikebana arrangements while exhibiting their skills in this famous Japanese art of flower arrangement.

Besides making the Ikebana arrangements, Rieko Kurai also showcased her impressive embroidery work. Rieko Kurai’s embroidery work included handbags, cushions, and table-runners and so on. Ikebana (Japanese art of flower arrangement), which literally means “flower kept alive”, developed into a distinct art form in Japan in the 15th century, and is now practiced all over the world, including Pakistan.

The attention drawn to the selection of flowers and containers, the placement of branches, harmonization of flowers, its leaves and stems, and the branches, and the relationship of the arrangement to the container and the surrounding space, has sublimated this work into the art, distinguishing from simply decorative uses of flowers.