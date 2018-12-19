Share:

KARACHI - Jamaat-e-Islami Sindh chapter Ameer Muhammad Hussain Mehanti has said that Indian forces have crossed all limits of atrocities in Indian Occupied Kashmir, saying that that 15 innocent people have been killed in recent wave of state terrorism.

Mehanti said that freedom movement has exaggerated after the killings, arrests and use of pellet guns that blinded so many Kashmiris children and women.

“After the use of force, the freedom movement has widened as every Kashmiri wants to be freed from India,” he added. The JI Sindh chief added it is very alarming situation for humanity that United Nations and other international Oraganisations did not bother to take up this serious matter as they have been keeping silence on Kashmir dispute.

He also criticised the Islamic Oraganisations for not raising effective voice for their Muslim brothers of Kashmir at world level. He asked the NGOs when will they raise voice on barbarism against Muslim Ummah, adding that Muslims are being targeted in Syria, Iraq, Palestine and Burma. Those who run NGOs for animals’ rights have ignored massacre in Kashmir as they did not bother to see a six-month baby who was blinded by pellet guns of Indian forces.

Mehanti said that more than dozen people died on a single day and the curfew was also imposed in the valley yet the protestors are carrying out rallies and marches. “Men, women and children took to streets by taking the risk of their lives just for one cause,” he added.

The JI leader demanded of the federl government to take up the issue at Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, United Nations and South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) level.

He demanded that a campaign at embassies level should be initiated by Pakistan for exposing Indian barbarism at international level and making the pave for Kashmiris to get the right to self-determination.