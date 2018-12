Share:

Islamabad - Minister for Defence Pervez Khattak and Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman on Tuesday visited South Waziristan and saw ongoing border fencing work at Angoor Adda.

According to ISPR, the Defence Minister and the Governor were also briefed about security situation, ongoing operations and progress on socio-economic development projects. The visiting dignitaries later met with local tribal elders and Maliks.

Both lauded improved security situation and progress of development work.