MOSCOW - Libyan Finance Minister Faraj Bomtari has stepped down two months after his appointment to the cabinet of UN-backed Prime Minister Fayez Serraj, Al-Wasat news website reported on Tuesday.

The finance chief has handed his resignation to the presidential council of the government of national accord, a source in the ministry told the Al-Wasat.

His appointment was part of a cabinet reshuffle in Tripoli, largely seen as an attempt to boost the national support of the government, rivaled by the parliament based in the eastern city of Tobruk.

Libya has been torn apart by conflict since the country’s longtime leader Muammar Gaddafi was overthrown in 2011. The eastern part of the country is governed by the Tobruk-based parliament, backed by the Libyan National Army (LNA). The UN-backed Government of National Accord (GNA), headed by Prime Minister Fayez Sarraj, operates in the country’s west and is headquartered in Tripoli.