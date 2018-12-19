Share:

An earthquake of low intensity jolted parts of Punjab, including Lahore, on Tuesday. A private news channel quoting the sources of Pakistan Meteorological Department reported that tremors measuring 4.1 on the Richter scale were felt in Lahore, Pakpattan, Jaranwala, Nankana Sahib, Sheikhupura, Okara, Kasur, Gujrat, Khanewal, Hafizabad, Chiniot and other adjoining areas at around 5:40pm. The epicentre of the quake was said to be 45 km North-East of the Pak-India border region near Lahore. No causalities or property damages were reported.–APP