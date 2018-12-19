Share:

SARGODHA/CHINIOT-A man axed his wife to death in the name of honour and later committed suicide by consuming poisonous pills.

According to police sources, Akhtar, a labourer, axed his wife Nadia Akhtar,30, in the name of honour in of Pathan Kot area here. Later, he committed suicide by swallowing poisonous pills.

Nadia is stated to be mother of three children. The dead bodies were taken to hospital for post-mortem and other medico-legal formalities. The police have started investigation into the incident.

In Chiniot, a man along with his daughter and son was crushed to death by a dumper truck on here Chiniot-Sargodha Road on Tuesday.

According to media reports, a man identified as Sikandar, labourer by profession, was coming along with his three children to a bus stop.

Near juice factory on Chiniot-Sargodha Road, they were hit by a speeding dumper truck coming from the opposite direction.

As a result, Skindar and his son,12, died on the spot while his two daughters suffered critical injuries. Both the injured girls were rushed to nearby local hospital but one of them died on the way to hospital. According to reports, all the children were blind. Police have registered a case and started investigation.

TYP ACTIVISTS RELEASED

65 activists of TYP belonging to Gujranwala district, who were arrested about three weeks ago and were detained in the District Jail Hafizabad under section 3-MPO have been released from the jail on the orders of the Deputy Commissioner Gujranwala.