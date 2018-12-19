Share:

MANCHESTER - Manchester United have sacked manager Jose Mourinho after identifying a catalogue of his failings at the club. The Portuguese, 55, took over in May 2016 and led United to League Cup and Europa League titles, but they are 19 points behind league leaders Liverpool. The club have made a change after no progress with results or style despite spending nearly £400m on 11 players. They also say the new manager will understand the philosophy of the club, including their attacking traditions. It is understood players and staff are not happy after a disappointing and unsettling period during which young players were not developed. United are sixth in the Premier League, but closer to the relegation zone than leaders Liverpool, who beat them 3-1 on Sunday. The decision to sack Mourinho, which will cost more than £18m, has been taken in the long-term interests of United with a regard that the club is bigger than any one individual. Mourinho is understood to have wanted his own structure, but the new manager will be appointed with a head of football above him reporting to executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward. A United statement said: “A caretaker-manager will be appointed until the end of the season while the club conducts a thorough recruitment process for a new, full-time manager. “The club would like to thank Jose for his work during his time at Manchester United and to wish him success in the future.” The club hope to appoint a caretaker-manager before they face Cardiff City on 22 December but it will not be assistant manager Michael Carrick or academy boss Nicky Butt.