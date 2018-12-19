Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan Stock Exchange continued its downward trend on Tuesday. With lack of any triggers, the KSE-100 followed the global trend as index lost 193 points (or –0.5 percent), closing at 38,116 points.

With international oil prices declining further, the oil & gas exploration sector closed in the red, dragged by POL (-2.96 percent) and PPL (-2.31 percent). KEL dominated investors’ interest, generating traded volumes of 14m. BAHL was second with ~6mn shares traded.

Investor participation improved as traded volumes rose by 36 percent to 91m, while traded value increased by 48 percent to $30m.

Experts said that equities closed negative with benchmark KSE-100 losing 193 points, closing at 38,116 (down 0.5 percent). The market started off on a fairly weak note just making a high of +14 points but soon came under the hammer going as low as -330 points. KSE 100-index remained lackluster with persistently low volumes traded due to lack of investors' confidence and limited triggers. Once again, commercial banks, energy, fertilizers and cement stocks were the major laggards in trading session where HBL (-2.2 percent), PPL (-2.3 percent), OGDC (-0.4 percent), ENGRO (-0.6 percent), MCB (-0.2 percent), UBL (-0.6 percent), FFC (-0.6 percent), LUCK (-1.4 percent), POL (-2.7 percent) and BAHL (-0.7 percent) cumulatively contributed -189 points towards the close.

Daily traded value stood at $30 million (up 48 percent) while volume stood at 91 million (up 36 percent). Furthermore, major contribution to total market volume came from KEL (+2.9 percent), BAHL (-0.7 percent) and BOP (-1.4 percent).