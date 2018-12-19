Share:

WELLINGTON - Angelo Mathews and Kusal Mendis made defiant centuries to deny the New Zealand bowlers and take the first Test into the fifth day. The duo batted through the whole of Tuesday, 18 December, in Wellington, making inroads into New Zealand’s lead and taking Sri Lanka to 259/3, still behind by 37 runs. At stumps, Mathews and Mendis remained unbeaten on 117 and 116 respectively.

Having the tourists on the back foot at 20/3 and still 276 runs behind at the start of the day, New Zealand would have looked to quickly take the seven wickets they needed for the win. However, on a slowing pitch and in the face of resolute batting, it was not to be.

Mendis began the morning with intent. He took on Neil Wagner, whose short-ball ploy proved expensive, and was comfortable on the pull. By lunch, he had raced away to 65, and Wagner’s eight overs had gone for 62 runs.

The scoring slowed a touch in the second session, as Ajaz Patel, the spinner, bowled an uninterrupted spell. There could be little complaint with his bowling, but the batsmen were circumspect and saw him out.

Mendis got to his sixth Test century soon after tea, a boundary past fine-leg off Wagner taking him to the milestone. Mathews caught up to him not long after, a boundary of his own through mid-wicket giving him his ninth Test century. He immediately dropped down and celebrated with push-ups, making a statement about his fitness.

Their resistance forced a few errors in line and length from the New Zealand bowlers, and put pressure on the fielders.

Yet, the bowling was, for the most part, more than competent. Tim Southee, Colin de Grandhomme and Patel all went for less than two an over, while Trent Boult had an economy rate of 2.38.

Rain is expected on the final day, so after a day of attrition, Sri Lanka have put themselves in a good position for a draw.

Scorecard

SRI LANKA 1ST INNINGS: 282

NEW ZEALAND 1ST INNINGS: 578

SRI LANKA 2ND INNINGS:

(OVERNIGHT: 20-3):

M Gunathilaka lbw Boult 3

F Karunaratne c Boult b Southee 10

D de Silva b Southee 0

K Mendis not out 116

A Mathews not out 117

EXTRAS: (lb2, nb3, w8) 13

TOTAL: (for 3 wkts, 102 overs) 259

FOW: 1-5, 2-10, 3-13

BOWLING: Southee 20-6-36-2, Boult 21-3-50-1, Wagner 21-2-100-0 (4w, 2nb), de Grandhomme 13-4-24-0 (1nb), Patel 26-8-46-0, Raval 1-0-1-0

TOSS: New Zealand

UMPIRES: Rod Tucker (AUS), Michael Gough (ENG)

TV UMPIRE: Richard Illingworth (ENG)

MATCH REFEREE: Richie Richardson (WIS)