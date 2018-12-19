Share:

KARACHI - Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar has said that women are half of our population, country cannot progress without taking them into the journey of development. “We have to change our thinking and whole society has to stand against those powerful ones who abused women. The world is now raising voice on animal rights and in our society various human groups asking for their rights. Reports of maltreatment with women servants in houses and with peasants in rural areas are unfortunate. Women representation in different assemblies increased and they have to raise strong voice for their rights.”

He said this while speaking in a workshop organised jointly by City Institute of Image Management (CIIM), KMC and Pakistan Council of Media Women (PCMW) in the KMC Head Office on the subject of “sexual Harassment and how to deal with it” for women journalist on Tuesday.

Senior journalist Mehmood Sham, PFUJ President GM Jamali, DIG Police Dr Ameer Shaikh, famous writer Noor-ul-Huda Shah, founder president PCMW Humaira Motala, Director CIIM Muhammad Shahid, anchorpersons of different TV Channels and a good number of women journalists were present on this occasion. The mayor said that we can deliver strong message to our future generation through such discussions. Mehmood Sham said women and men are created by God and the gender discrimination was based on the society and life style of a particular area.

The workshop was also addressed by Noor-ul-Huda Shah, G.M Jamali, Nuzhat Shirin, Nasreen Parvez, Maya Khan, Maria Memon, and others. An interactive question and answers session were also held after wards during which participants asked many questions to experts. In the end the chief guest gave away certificates to the participants of the workshop.