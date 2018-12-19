Share:

Punjab Public Prosecution Minister Chaudhry Zaheeruddin and Minister for Schools Education Murad Raas have said that establishment of shelter homes is an important step towards establishment of a welfare state. “Well being of the homeless people is the responsibility of the government and staff deputed at the shelter homes have been directed to perform his duties honestly, diligently and with utmost care. No leniency or carelessness will be tolerated,” they said during their visit to a shelter home at Data Darbar . DGPR Amjad Hussain was also present. Chaudhry Zaheer said that an average of 70 people daily came to the Panahgah of Data Darbar adding that no one will sleep at footpath now. He said that CNIC is required for staying in Panahgah, however, people having no such identity will not be left alone. He said that local and people from other districts can live in shelter homes. Murad Raas said that stay of needy people can be extended to more than three days in case of emergency. He said permanent Panahgah will be constructed at Data Darbar within three months. He informed that scope of construction of shelter homes will be extended. He said free medical facilities are also provided to ailing persons along with breakfast and dinner. Also Warm clothes were distributed to people at shelter homes in Lorry Adda, Vegetables Market and Railways Station localities on Tuesday. The warm clothes were distributed on directions of Lahore Commissioner Dr Mujtaba Piracha. –Staff Reporter