Share:

ISLAMABAD - The hearing of Al-Azizia and Flagship references entered the conclusive phase as prosecutor of the National Accountability Bureau and Khawaja Harris, the Defence Counsel of Nawaz Sharif, have completed their conclusive arguments in the Flagship Reference. The defence counsel will present his rejoinder in the Flagship Reference in Wednesday’s hearing. Both sides completed their conclusive arguments in the Flagship Investment Reference after Al-Aziziya Reference. In Tuesday’s hearing, Nawaz Sharif appeared before the court to attend hearing of the Flagship Investment Reference and Al-Azizia Reference.

NAB Prosecutor Malik Bilal in his conclusive arguments in Flagship Reference informed the Accountability Court that children of Nawaz Sharif build assets and properties on account of Benamidar. All the documents relating to ownership were privately in possession of the accused, which can be provided, he added. He said that money trail as presented by the accused was comprised Qatari prince letters and documents did not testify these properties rightful.

The NAB prosecutor also stated that the accused were given three opportunities by Supreme Court, Joint Investigation Team on Panama and NAB to clarify their stance but the accused did not appear before the NAB. Regarding transaction, Judge Accountability Court Arshad Malik inquired from NAB prosecutor that they linked the transactions made through companies of Hassan Nawaz to Nawaz Sharif.

Hassan Nawaz took loans from banks and gave it to his companies, what’s wrong in this, he questioned. The Judge remarked that he was thinking the prosecution would focus on the conclusive arguments of the defence but he gets into multiplications and mathematics. On special instructions of Accountability Court, Special Prosecutor Akram Qureshi brought chart from NAB Headquarters regarding money trail details. Judge Accountability Court Arshad Malik remarked to bring not only the chart but also the relevant basic documents.

NAB Prosecutor Sardar Muzaffar stated that he had also presented the chart in the court erstwhile to clarify money trail and transaction details. Earlier, in Tuesday’s hearing NAB team completed his conclusive arguments in Flagship reference. After completion of final arguments, Khawaja Harris, the Defence Counsel for Nawaz Sharif will present his rejoinder in Flagship investment reference.

Judge Accountability Court Arshad Malik adjourned hearing for Wednesday (December 19) stating that he would also arrange a question answer session on these references to clarify each and every perspective on these references.