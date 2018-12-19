Share:

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Youth Affairs, Tourism and Culture Minister Atif Khan on Wednesday appeared before National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in an investigation regarding the lease of a vast piece of forest land in Malam Jabba, a scenic hill station in Swat valley.

NAB grilled the minister and handed over a questionnaire to him. Speaking to media, Khan maintained that he never been a part of any wrongdoing. “I am ready to face every punishment if corruption is proven against me,” he declared. "I attended the meeting related to the allotment of Malam Jabba land on lease. I participated in more than 100 meeting during the past five years. NAB has given me a questionnaire and I will submit a reply on it," told Atif.

He denied to pressurize any official and signing a document pertaining to the lease. According to sources, 275 kanal of land was allegedly leased out in Malam Jabba to Atif’s relative which incurred losses to the national exchequer.

KP chief minister Mehmood Khan, Federal Minister for Defence Pervez Khattak, former chief secretary Amjad Ali Khan and the prime minister’s principal secretary Azam Khan have already recorded their statements in the case.