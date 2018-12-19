Share:

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) recovered foreign currency worth million of rupees from the house of a top official of United Nations’ Expanded Programme on Immunization (EPI) here on Wednesday.

The NAB, on a tip-off, raided residence of UN EPI top official in Rawalpindi. During operation, US $9000, UK £10,000 and other foreign currencies worth 20 million rupees were recovered.

Sources said that the NAB had unearthed a scandal of giving tenders to selected companies in EPI program, being run under the UN. The recovered amount was allegedly received as commission from a company in the said scandal, the sources added.