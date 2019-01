Share:

Minister of State for Interior Shehryar Afridi on Wednesday has said the nation is proud of its security forces that have rendered matchless sacrifices for the country.

He was addressing the passing out parade of lower and basic recruits’ course at Police Lines, Islamabad.

The minister said there is no alternative to the services and sacrifices of our security forces and law enforcement agencies and the government is committed to providing state of the art facilities to them.