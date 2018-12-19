Share:

LAHORE - Army, Wapda and Police won the National Inter-departmental Men Netball Championship opening day matches on Tuesday at Karachi’s PSB coaching centre. Pakistan Netball Federation (PNF) is organising the event in collaboration with Pakistan sports Board (PSB) in which all the affiliated units of the PNF including Army, PAF, Police, Navy, Wapda and Railways are participating,” said PNF President Mudassar Arain. PSB Coaching Centre Director Rafique Ahmed Pirzada was the chief guest at the opening ceremony while the officials of PNF and PSB were also present there. Army beat Wapda in the opening match by 34-24. Army won its second match against PAF by 40-31 to earn 2 points. Wapda beat Railways 64-12 in its second match to get 2 points. Police defeated Navy 33-23 for 2 points.