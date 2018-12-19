Share:

ISLAMABAD - Former PM Nawaz Sharif on Tuesday regretted the unpleasant incident in front of the Parliament House premises the other day, involving his security guard and a cameraman of private television channel.

Talking to media persons after appearing before an Accountability Court here, Nawaz Sharif said that he would look into the matter himself and assured to take action against his security guard (Shakoor), who brought bad name and embarrassment for him.

“The incident should not have happened,” he said, adding, that he always remained forthcoming to media and had been interacting with journalists on different issues from time to time.

Narrating the episode, the former Prime Minister said that his security guards were accompanying him when he came out of the Parliament House and heading towards his vehicle.

When the guards were clearing his way before arrival of media men, he said, one of the guards pushed a cameraman who, he claimed, acted in retaliation and hit his camera on the forehead of the guard and injured him. Nawaz Sharif admitted that his security guard adopted a non-professional approach to make way for him in the Parliament House premises, stating“this is not the way to make the way.”