Islamabad - High Commissioner of Nigeria Maj. Gen (Retd) Ashiminyu Adebayo Olaniyi and Ambassador of Jordan Maj Gen (Retd) Ibrahim Yali Mohammad (Osta Amadani) separately called on Federal Minister for Defence Production Zobaida Jalal on Tuesday and discussed issues relating to bilateral defence cooperation.

Talking to Nigerian High Commissioner, the Minister said that existing relationship between the two countries be converted into active interaction in defence field. Minister highlighted that defence equipment of Pakistan defence industry are compatible to the defence industry of any advance country.

In the meeting with Ambassador of Jordan, Zobaida Jalal, Federal Minister for Defence Production said that Pakistan and Jordan enjoy fraternal ties which are deeply rooted in our shared religion, values and culture.

Minister said that Jordan has always been a tested friend during natural calamities and we cannot forget Jordan’s assistance provided to Pakistan during the 2005 earthquake.

Minister expressed the desire to explore possibilities for further enhancing cooperation in the areas of defence production.