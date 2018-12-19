Share:

At least nine people were killed and 990 others sustained injuries in 893 road accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours. As many as 552 seriously injured were shifted to different hospitals while 438 with minor injuries were treated on-the-spot, according to Rescue 1122. The analysis showed that 431 drivers, 20 juvenile drivers, 135 pedestrians and 433 passengers were among the victims of the road crashes. The statistics showed that 240 accidents were reported in Lahore, which affected 244 persons placing the provincial capital on top of the list, followed by 83 in Faisalabad with 96 victims and Multan at third with 81 accidents and 86 victims. As many as, 715 motorcycles, 134 rickshaws, 89 cars, 51 vans, seven buses, 23 trucks and 130 other vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the accidents.–APP