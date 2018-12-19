Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chairman National Accountability Bureau has rejected the statement of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mehmood Khan regarding getting a clean chit in the Malam Jabba land scam. In a statement issued here on Tuesday, the NAB made it clear that it did not give Khan any kind of relief or clean chit in the ongoing investigation in the Malam Jabba land case.

The Bureau said that the NAB regional bureau can summon him anytime for further investigation. It also said that a Joint Investigation Team of NAB KP is not satisfied with the chief minister’s statement which he recorded on Monday last.

The NAB KP is investigating the case of 270 acres land lease to a private company for construction of a five-star hotel and chairlift. NAB recorded the statement of former CM KP Pervez Khattak and Senator Mohsin Aziz in this case so far. The Bureau also summoned Senior Minister KP Atif Khan in the same case today (Wednesday) to record his statement.

Meanwhile, in a statement, NAB Chairman Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal said that he is ready to meet the opposition members in National Assembly.

He said that Chairman NAB has received the letter from former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Akhtar Mengal, Ahsan Iqbal, Rana Sanaullah, Asad Mahmood, Naveed Qamar and Shazia Marri. It said that the chairman NAB believes in respect of parliamentarians and he is willing to meet them after completion of his Lahore visit.

NAB confirms MPs’ letter

APP adds: NAB Tuesday confirmed that it has received a letter written by some members of Parliament to hold a meeting with its Chairman Justice (r) Javed Iqbal.

In a statement issued here, the buearu said the letter has been written by members of Parliament including Akhtar Mengal, Ahsan Iqbal, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Shahda Akhtar Ali, Naveed Qamar and Shazia Marri.

“The chairman NAB gives great respect to the parliamentarians and always ready to have meeting with them,” the statement added.

The meeting between chairman NAB and parliamentarians is expected on the former’s return from his official visit to Lahore.