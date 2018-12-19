Share:

MULTAN - Legendary cricketer Wasim Akram said that at present no other player has the potential to succeed Sarfraz Ahmad as captain of Pakistan cricket team.

Talking to the media here on Tuesday, member Cricket committee Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), Wasim said that there is no one like Javaid Miandad or Imran Khan, was part of the team right now who could be made captain instead of Sarfraz.

The inaugural event of Tolerance Cricket League (TCL) was organised by Carnelian, at the Jinnah Auditorium of Bahauddin Zakariya University, Multan where Akram was the Guest of Honor.

After opening the inaugural ceremony of the TCL Wasim said that they used to play first class cricket, adding that this format was missing these days.

The fast bowler stated that they were launching a tournament named “Tolerance” wherein university and seminary players would participate, adding the spirit of tolerance should be intact whether one wins or loses a match.

To a question, the great cricketer termed South Africa tour difficult one. To another question, 400 wickets taker in test and ODIs replied the event was aimed at bringing youth to cricket. Akram said the youth will be the reason of country’s progress. The Tolerance Cricket League is a platform where students of the University, Madarsas and club cricketeres will together learn the principles of leadership, tolerance and cricket to make this region more peaceful and active.

Speaking at the occasion, Prof Dr Tariq Mehmood Ansari, Dean Chemical Sciences, Bahauddin Zakariya University, said that he would like to encourage all the students, especially hid university students that they should avail this opportunity. He hoped that Carnelian will continue to promote such activities as BZU administration will be fully collaborating with them.

Talking about the project, Project Manager Zain Baloch told the participants that the purpose of the project is to combine universities, madarassas and club cricketers in Multan and Bahawalpur, promote links with each other and learn from each other. “It is a great opportunity for the youth of Multan and Bahawalpur, that by participating in the Talent Hunt camps they’ll show their talents to the world,” he added.

Referring to this, he said that 180 players will be selected and they will be given regular cricket and leadership training. The trainer for the training session, Muhammad Ali also added that some of the key objectives of this project are that they should streamline the students of the University and Madarssas, highlighting the capabilities of the students and attain tolerance and peace. The youth from different backgrounds will have a meaningful and useful contact, cricket capabilities will increase with the frequent guidance of cricket stars including Imran Nazir and Sohaib Maqsood.

Prof Dr Imran Vice Chancellor, Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Engineering, Technology Multan, Dr Mohammad Azam, principle University of Education Multan, Religious scholars Prof Abdul Majid Watto and Allama Haider Gardezi also addressed the event. They highlighted that the lack of suitable opportunities for the mental capacity development and the less involvement in physical activities results in spreading anxiety and impatience in the teens. Perhaps this is why extremist elements target our youth in such a situation, a platform like this will not only benefit them, but other Young people can also walk on the path of peace and tolerance. It is a crucial time for youth to engage in positive activities for the progress of Pakistan.

Engineer Farukh Arsalan Siddiqui, Director Planning and Development, Bahauddin Zakariya University, and Dr Muqarrab Akbar (Resident Officer) thanked all the participants at the end of the ceremony, appreciated the efforts of Carnelian and how a lot of the youngsters will be benefited from this opportunity. He also invited Wasim Akram to inaugurate the sports complex of Bahauddin Zakariya University, which was built with worth Rs 100 million.

Vice Chancellors from various Universities of Multan and Bahawalpur, scholars from all school of thoughts, madrassas, universities’ students, industrialists and media representatives attended the ceremony. Students also showed their enthusiasm for cricket as hall was filled with a 1000 plus students including males and females. Maulana Ubaid-ul-Rehman Naqshbandi, Dr.Arshad Baloch, Aimoial Tabssum(Father), Patrick Sarfaarz Gull,,Kashhiif Haideri ,Allama Eng. Kashif Hussain Haideri, Allma Khalid Mehmod, Muhammad Ishaq Baloch, Shahid Mehmod Ansari, Ameer-ulah Sheikh, Muudassar Tarar, Jamel Kamran( D.E.O Sports),Tars Mohai-ud-din, Zain Balocch, Sadia Talib, Sibgha Ali, Faizan Ali Khan, Ali Hussain Baloch, Khizar Farooq, Wasim Malik and Muhammad Saleeh were also there.