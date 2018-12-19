Share:

LAHORE - Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan said on Tuesday that unfortunately, a major portion of mega projects’ funds was plundered by the commission mafia and now, through online working and monitoring by a third party, reforms would be brought in the present tendering process.

Chairing a meeting of Special Committee formed on the directives of Prime Minister here, he directed the authorities concerned to overhaul the present tendering system and prepare recommendations in two weeks to bring wide-scale changes in the present contract awarding mechanism for which final meeting would take place on January 9.

He said that in the light of the directions given by Prime Minister Imran Khan, the departments of Communication & Works, Local Bodies, Irrigation, Public Health Engineering and Housing needed immediate reforms for curbing corruption and saving the national exchequer.

The minister also directed the authorities concerned to follow the models of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) and National Highways Authority (NHA) in this regard and study the working style of other countries before preparing recommendations. He mentioned that the past government did nothing to curb corruption.

Without curbing corruption, the dream of New Pakistan could not be materialized and they would have to work with full passion in this regard as the menace of corruption in government departments had lost their credibility and “today we have no funds for even current expenses”, he added.

Abdul directed the departments to come up with workable solution to award contracts of projects with feasible working which could provide equal opportunity with zero corruption tolerance.

On this occasion, Provincial Ministers Mian Mahmood ur Rasheed, Mohsin Leghari and Sardar Asif Nakai also expressed their views and suggested a number of steps for concrete strategy. They were of the view that by ensuring e-tendering, there would be a visible positive change in the working of the government. They promised full cooperation and said that as per directions of Prime Minister, corruption would be minimized in governments departments and special monitoring steps would be taken in the coming days.

The C&W secretary gave a detailed briefing to the meeting and assured that best possible recommendations would be prepared in this regard in minimum possible time.