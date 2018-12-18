Share:

MALAYSIA-A water color painting session by over 30 renowned artists from Malaysia and China Monday produced a 90-foot-long (27.4 metres ) art piece depicting the streets, buildings, sceneries and people of Perak, especially in Ipoh. These artists, aged between 30 and 70 years, painted the piece in under two hours and watched by a large number of onlookers, at the open space in front of Grayhaus Living Arts Gallery.

The event, Perak in Water colour 2.0, organized by the Malaysian Water colour Society (MWs) in collaboration with Tourism Perak and Grayhaus Living Arts Gallery, was aimed at promoting Ipoh as a creative city and tourism destination.

Among the participating artists was renowned visual artist from Kedah and chairman of MWs, Calvin Chua, 57, who said that such an initiative could help promote tourism and show tourists the beauty of Perak.

“I have been in the art industry for almost 30 years. The event is also held to foster close ties between artists from both countries, and to learn from one another. This is a good platform for art lovers to come together, as it’s not easy to get famous artists to be at one location,” he said.

China’s world-renowned artist, Hu Xiao Xing, 67, said he was honored and extremely excited to be here because “it feels like home”.

“In Perak, there are so many historical buildings for people to be inspired to paint and I am quite amazed with the sceneries,” he said.

Hu, who has won over 100 awards, is currently the director of the Water colour Art Committee of Yunnan Artists Association and president of the Kunming Painting Association.

Meanwhile, Prof Tu Wei Neng, 64, from Yunnan University, said: “Painting instils a spiritual feeling among artists and bonds artists together.”

Grayhaus Living Arts Gallery owner, Francis Ng, said the 90-foot artwork would be exhibited at the gallery’s open space from Monday until Jan 1, 2019.