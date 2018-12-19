Share:

In implementation of Punjab Transparency and Information Act 2013, the Punjab Assembly has stood first in providing information to the general public according to the law. The public information officers have been appointed to the public department throughout the province. In Punjab Assembly two senior officers namely, Research Officer Obaida Haroon and Translator Haroon Ahmad Khan have been appointed PIO to perform these responsibilities in addition to their basic duties. These seniors have actively provided information to the people at large in accordance with Section 4 of the Act. A team of Peace and Development Initiatives (CPDI) held a study to assess implementation of the act by 37 departments including LHC and the Punjab Assembly. The CPDI also obtained feedback and found that Punjab Assembly was highest provider of information and awarded it first position with 80 percent marks. This award to the Punjab Assembly secretariat is also credited to the efforts of Director IT Department, Tariq Mahmood, Administrator Automation, Sultan Masood and Computer Programmer Suhail Zeeshan.–Staff Reporter