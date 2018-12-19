Share:

ISLAMABAD - The cricket series between blind teams of Pakistan and India is likely to take place in March, 2019 at United Arab Emirates (UAE), Syed Sultan Shah, chairman Pakistan Blind Cricket Council (PBCC) said Tuesday. “I had a detailed meeting with my Indian counterpart Mahantesh G K in Dubai during the Blind Cricket World Cup, earlier this year. We both had agreed to hold two bilateral series between the two neighbouring countries,” he told APP. He said India would hold first of the two series in March 2019, while Pakistan would host the second series by the end of 2019.