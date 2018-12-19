Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Sports Minister Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti has said that Pakistan is a safe country for holding international sports events. He said this after inaugurating Haier Hockey Series Open match between President XI and Uzbekistan here at the National Hockey Stadium on Tuesday. Uzbek Sports Minister Bakhodir Akhmedov and PHF officials were also present on this occasion. The Minister said: “Several international cricket stars have played PSL matches in Pakistan in the past and the country is ready to host more international events.” Uzbek Sports Minister Bakhodir Akhmedov expressed his pleasure on visiting Pakistan and said: “Pakistani people are sports loving. Pak-Uzbek relations will be further strengthened in future after this hockey tournament. We will also play in Pakistan in future,” he said.