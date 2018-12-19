Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan authorities Tuesday sent Hamid Ansari, an Indian spy, back home after he completed his three-year term on December 15.

The authorities brought Hamid Ansari to Lahore from Peshawar and hand him over to Indian counterparts at the Wahga border.

Earlier, Pakistan had announced release of the Indian spy upon completion of his sentence. “Hamid Nehal Ansari, an Indian spy who had illegally entered Pakistan and was involved in anti-state crimes and forging documents, is being released upon completion of his sentence and is being repatriated to India,” the Foreign Office spokesperson Dr Mohammed Faisal had confirmed through a Twitter message.

Ansari, a 33-year-old Mumbai resident, was lodged in Mardan Central Prison after being sentenced by a military court to three years’ imprisonment for possessing a fake Pakistani identity card on December 15, 2015. He was arrested in Kohat district in November 2012 for illegally entering the country from Afghanistan.

Investigators said Ansari had used a fake identity card in the name of ‘Hamza’ and he had entered Pakistan through Afghanistan without travel documents. They had charged him for ‘espionage’ and ‘anti-state activities.’

Last week, a two-judge Peshawar High Court bench, comprising Justice Roohul Amin and Justice Qalandar Ali Khan, heard an appeal filed by Ansari through a senior lawyer. The petition said that the federal government had not taken any steps for his release.

Ansari’s lawyer, Qazi Mohammed Anwar, said that his client’s prison term will end on December 15 and he should be released on the morning of December 16.

Later reports said the Mumbai man had crossed the Attari-Wagah border to reach India where he was received by his family and officials.

Mumbai Bharatiya Janata Party activist and former legislator Krishna Hegde, who helped the family in the past few years, said they had gone to the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi to complete the formalities and secure his repatriation.

India claimed Ansari had become friendly with a Pakistani girl on social media and reached Kohat in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to save her from a forced marriage.

On November 12, 2012, Ansari crossed over from Afghanistan border in Jalalabad to Peshawar in Pakistan where he was arrested by Pakistani authorities.

Indian External Affairs Ministry said it had received a note from Pakistan that they would be releasing Ansari on December 18. “It is a matter of great relief, especially for the family members, that six years of incarceration of the Indian civilian in Pakistan jail is coming to an end,” Ministry Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said.

Officials said Ansari was originally supposed to stay some weeks in Pakistan before repatriation but the government approved the proposal to send him back home early.

“The government allowed his early repatriation after requests from different quarters. The step is aimed at improving Pakistan-India ties,” said one official.

Last week, the Peshawar High Court had granted the government a month to complete his repatriation process. He was supposed to be handed over to Indian authorities in January at Wagah Border and kept at an internment centre till then.

The government of Pakistan has signed a treaty with India regarding the exchange of nationals, under which both the governments have at least one month to initiate and complete the process of repatriation.

On November 30, an Indian journalist had questioned Prime Minister Imran Khan about the progress on the case. The premier said that it was the first time he has heard of it. “We will do our best,” he said.

Last week, a section officer of the interior ministry had appeared before the PHC and told that it will take them a month to complete the process for his return and will hand him over to Indian officials at Wagah border.

Meanwhile, Pakistan had urged the United States to press India to respond positively to Pakistan’s peace efforts. A senior official at the foreign ministry told The Nation that Pakistan had asked the US to use its influence in India amid bloodshed in held Kashmir.

“We have helped them (the US) for talks with the Taliban, they (the US) should also do something in return. We have urged them to press India for talks for the sake of peace in the region,” he said.

Talks between the Taliban and the US were held in the United Arab Emirates. A five-member delegation of Taliban, headed by Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanakzai, head of Taliban political office in Qatar, went from Qatar while four senior Taliban leaders, including Ameer Khan Muttaqi, Mullah Abbas Akhund, Hafiz Yahya and Maulvi Siddiqullah had gone from Afghanistan for holding direct talks with the US.

The talks were at least the third time that US special peace envoy Zalmay Khalilzad met Taliban representatives as diplomatic efforts to end the 17-year war intensified this year.

