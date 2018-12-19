Share:

Islamabad - President Dr Arif Alvi has said that Jammu and Kashmir is an unfinished agenda of partition and Pakistan will continue to extend moral, diplomatic and political support to the legitimate struggle of the people of Indian Occupied Kashmir.

He was talking to former prime minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry, who called on him here on Tuesday.

Expressing great concern over the ongoing atrocities and brutalities being perpetrated against the innocent Kashmiris by Indian security forces, the President called upon the international community to play its due role towards stopping these grave human rights violations and resolving the longstanding Kashmir dispute in accordance with the resolutions of United Nations Security Council and the aspirations of the people of Kashmir.

He lauded the resolve and bravery of Kashmiris in the face of Indian aggression and occupation.

The President said that Pakistan is desirous of forging friendly relations with all countries including its neighbors adding that Pakistan wants resolution of all issues through dialogue.

He said that peace in the region will remain elusive without resolution of Kashmir issue.

INDIAN JUDGE KATJU COMPARES GEN RAWAT WITH GEN DYER

APP adds: Former Indian Supreme Court judge Justice Markandey Katju has criticised Indian Army Chief General Bipin Rawat for carrying out the massacre of civilians in Pulwama district of Occupied Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service (KMS), reacting sharply to the killing of 14 Kashmiris in firing by Indian troops in Pulwama on Saturday, Katju¸ who has also been the chairman of the Press Council of India, satirically wrote on twitter, “Congratulations to Gen Rawat whose soldiers killed civilians in a Jallianwala Bagh or My Lai type massacre in Pulwama, Kashmir. How brave of the Indian Army General.”

In another tweet, Katju wrote “Three cheers for the Indian army which has now started killing civilians in Kashmir, like Gen Dyer at Jalianwala Bagh, or Lt Calley at My Lai in Vietnam. All Indian army officers and soldiers should be given Bharat Ratna.”