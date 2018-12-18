Share:

KARACHI-The star studded cast and crew of ace director Asim Raza’s upcoming romantic comedy Parey Hut Love celebrated the successful completion of the film’s shoot. The Parey Hut Love wrap party was held at the gorgeous old colonial house located in the heart of Karachi and was attended by A-list stars, media and guests. The party welcomed the cast to gather and talk Parey Hut Love and bask in the celebration of the strenuous shoot days.

The event started off with a fashionably glamorous display of on-screen couples making an entry on the balcony and windows of the house followed by a Q&A session.

The entire cast and crew including the producer of the movie Sheheryar Munawar shared their memorable experiences from the shoot days with the media and made it a night to remember. The event kicked off with each of the celebrity couples from the film making a grand entrance by appearing on the balcony of the mesmerizing colonial house. Their excitement about the movie and their team love for each other was quite profound. Post their jaw-dropping appearance, the stars took on to the stage for an interesting media meet & greet where each of them answered media questions.

While Mahira Khan teased Sheheryar about excelling as a producer, Maya Ali explained, “My character is very different from the one in Teefa in Trouble and was a positively challenging one indeed.” Lead actor and producer of the film Sheheryar Munawar said, “This film would not even have existed without everyone present here today. It’s going to be a unique one and we really hope you enjoy it.”

Speaking about the movie, Director Asim Raza said: “Film making may look easy but it most certainly is not. There’s so much that goes into bringing a vision to life but it all becomes easier when you have a hands on working team and an understanding cast. Parey Hut Love shooting spells were overwhelmingly long but just as much fun.”

He continued: “It was challenging to work with a huge cast but their dedication and willingness to learn made it an enjoyable experience. Every person had something or the other to offer, from the camera to production to Fashion Designers and stylists, hair and makeup teams and all the stars involved in this project.”

The writer of the movie, Imran Aslam was also present at the event. Upon being asked why it’s called ‘Parey Hut Love’, he explained, “Love is something that forever exists within us and we are never able to push it aside. I am grateful to have been part of this experience and cannot wait to see my vision come to life.” The movie that is slated to release in August 2019 kicked off shoots earlier this year in September and since then they have shot in 4 beautiful cultural cities in Turkey and Pakistan.

The accomplished cast comprises of Sheheryar Munawar and Maya Ali as lead actors with Ahmed Ali Butt, Zara Noor Abbas, Rachel Viccaji, Jimmy Khan, Faheem Abbas, Shahbaz Shigri and Parishey James as supporting stars, all of whom were present at the event.

The film will also feature a special appearance by the heartthrobs of our nation: Mahira Khan, Sonya Jehan Narain and Fawad Khan.