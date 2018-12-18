Share:

“Resolved, that William Jefferson Clinton, president of the United States, is impeached for high crimes and misdemeanors.”

–House reading clerk Paul Hays, reading the resolution of impeachment

December 19th marks the impeachment of Bill Clinton. The House of Representatives approved articles of impeachment against President Bill Clinton, charging him with lying under oath to a federal grand jury and obstructing justice. In November 1995, Clinton began an affair with Monica Lewinsky, a 21-year-old unpaid intern. Over the course of a year and a half, the president and Lewinsky had nearly a dozen sexual encounters in the White House. When the story broke out, Clinton publicly denied the allegations, saying, “I did not have sexual relations with that woman, Ms. Lewinsky.” Kenneth Starr, the Whitewater independent counsel deeply immersed in the case, submitted his report to the House of Representatives. Released to the public two days later, the Starr Report outlined a case for impeaching Clinton on 11 grounds, including perjury, obstruction of justice, witness-tampering, and abuse of power, and also provided explicit details of the sexual relationship between the president and Monica Lewinsky. On October 8, the House authorized a wide-ranging impeachment inquiry, and on December 11, the House Judiciary Committee approved three articles of impeachment. On December 19, the House impeached Clinton.