LAHORE - Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Board of Governors (BoG) Tuesday approved the budget for the PSL 2019 in its 51st meeting at the National Cricket Academy (NCA). The entire BOG members sans the vacant Sialkot and Quetta seats were present at the meeting.

The BoG was also updated on the arrangements about the upcoming HBL PSL and the progress of the sales of HBL PSL commercial rights. The BoG has also approved a 20 per cent increase in the payment to former cricketers under the Players’ Welfare Policy 2015.

Chairman PCB, Ehsan Mani, presented his report, which dealt with restructuring of the PCB in a bid to professionalise the organisation. The BoG was also updated on the new appointments being made, including Managing Director PCB, Director Media and Communication, Chief Strategy Implementation Officer and Project Consultant (Marketing).

The Task Force’s report on domestic cricket structure was also discussed at length. The BoG has approved the conceptual framework recommended by the task force in which both the departments and regions will continue to have an important role. It was reiterated that the interest of all stakeholders, especially the players, will be safeguarded. The task force has been advised to work on the details of the structure based on constitutional and financial parameters.

The Audit and Cricket Committee reports were also presented, while the BoG was given a comprehensive briefing on the outcome of the PCB-BCCI dispute.

The BoG was informed that the Independent Disputes Resolution Committee’s decision on the legal costs of the dispute was expected to be announced by ICC on Wednesday and the PCB was confident that the costs liability against it would be substantially less than what has recently been reported in a section of the media.