Share:

Information Minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain has said that the people of Pakistan have been appreciating Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan's continued focus on the plight of the poor.

Reacting to an article in Washington Post, the information and broadcasting minister said that the working-class Pakistanis were excited about the chicken and egg anti-poverty program, introduced by the government.

He said, "Even more-affluent families appreciated PM Imran Khan's continued focus on the plight of the poor, which he vowed to prioritize during his election campaign."