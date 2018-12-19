Share:

The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) issued notice to ‘Sting Energy Drink’ on Tuesday, directing it not on-air the current advertisement. The PFA directed the company to make necessary changes in advertisement as per the standard of Punjab Food Authority. The notice was served after hearing a case concerning the sting energy drink’s TV commercial at PFA Headquarters. Muhammad Usman said the company presented a wrong picture of the sting drink in TV Commercial while the ground reality was totally opposite to it. He said that food authority already banned the sale of energy drinks across the province however, it was strictly prohibited to run those advertisements in which energy drinks were being promoted. –APP