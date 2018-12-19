Share:

LAHORE - Chief Executive Officer (CEO) PIA has thanked Minister for Aviation, Muhammad Mian Soomro for allowing night operation in KP, said spokesman for national carrier on Tuesday. He said that Federal Minister for Aviation had a visit to the PIA head office few days back where CEO PIA, Air Marshal Arshid Malik put the long standing demand of the people of KP for night operation of flights in their province. On which, minister had promised to give sympathetic view to the demand on Tuesday after taking securities and law enforcing agencies in to confidence order was issued to start night operation in KPK. It is worth mentioning here that night operation was suspended in KP after a terrorist attack on a flight at Peshawar airport. Now PIA would frame a fresh schedule for its flight in KP for night operation.