Share:

Prime Minister Imran Khan has called ambassadors conference on December 27-28 to highlight government policies at the international level.

The government has evolved the strategy to highlight its policies at international level and in this context PM Imran Khan has summoned Pakistan ambassadors and high commissioners based in other countries on December 27-28 in Islamabad.

According to the sources, PM Imran Khan and Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi will give guidelines to Pakistan ambassadors and high commissioners on government priorities and Pakistan foreign policy in this conference.

The core point of the conference will be to lay stress on bringing improvement in economic and trade ties with important countries. The steps taken for highlighting human rights violations in Indian occupied Kashmir will also be reviewed, sources further added.