President's rule is set to be imposed in Indian occupied Kashmir from Thursday, December 20 as the governor's rule expires after six months today.

The Union home ministry conveyed this to Jammu and Kashmir governor Satya Pal Malik after approval from the Cabinet in a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, the Economic Times said citing sources.

Governor’s rule was imposed in the occupied valley in view of a political turmoil after the BJP withdrew its 25 legislators from the PDP-BJP ruling coalition, reducing PDP to minority. On November 21, Malik dissolved the 87-member state assembly minutes before PDP could realign and stake claim with the backing of arch rival National Conference and Congress to form the government.

However, the governor is bound to dissolve the legislative assembly after six months, so that the state comes directly under president’s rule for the next six months. In case elections do not take place, then president’s rule can be extended by six months.

Curfew-like restrictions continued across occupied Kashmir earlier this week following a renewed wave of killings by Indian troops.

On Saturday, Indian forces martyred ten youth in Pulwama district, sparking protests by residents which led to two more young people being killed and several others getting injured.

Indian atrocities in the valley have left tens of thousands of people dead since 1989 -- most of them civilians. But this year has been the deadliest since 2009, with more than 500 people killed so far. Authorities said last week that incidents of violence were on track to double this year compared to 2017.