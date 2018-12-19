Share:

The district administration on Tuesday released annual report about performance of price control magistrates. According to report, judicial magistrates issued 5,671 challan in 2018 worth Rs 100.21 million to shopkeepers involved in overpricing of fruits, vegetables and essential commodities. A total of 10,077 FIRs were lodged and 12,220 shopkeepers were arrested while 4,329 sent to jail on violations of price lists as notified by district administration. –Staff Reporter