ATTOCK-The cashier of a private company was deprived of more than Rs one million at gunpoint here in the jurisdiction of Attock City Police on Tuesday. The police have registered a case and constituted a team to trace and arrest the culprits. According to police sources, Sheikh Khalid Masood Siddiqui, resident of Mehrpura Attock, told police that he runs a private company which supplies milk packs. He informed that his Cashier Attique Ahmad was going to a to bank branch to deposit Rs1.3m. On the way, Mr Attique was intercepted by two motorcyclists who snatched the money from him at gunpoint. On the orders of the Attock DPO, a team has been constituted to arrest the culprits.