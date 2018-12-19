Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) Managing Director Ali Amir Malik and Chief Operating Officer Akbar Nasir Khan have filed a petition in the Supreme Court seeking review of an order regarding recovery of amount they received above and beyond their regular salaries.

The officers contend through counsel that they have been lawfully appointed after an approval of the then chief minister, chief secretary, home secretary and chairman planning & development.

They submit that they have been paid under the law as per the nature of their job responsibilities at the safe city authority.

The petitioners plead that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has started issuing notices to them in light of the apex court order for the recovery of excessive salaries. They ask the court to review its order about recovery of their salaries beyond their basic pay scale as government servants.

Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar had taken a suo motu notice against excessive salaries of government servants working in public sector companies and authorities in Punjab. The chief justice had ordered the NAB to recover the amount the officers received beyond their basic pay scales being a government servant.

Petition against ad for CAA DG

Justice Aaysha A Malik of the Lahore High Court will hear a petition filed against advertisement published for the post of director general of the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA).

The CAA had earlier published an advertisement for the post of DG Civil Aviation Authority requiring maximum age limit of 62 years for the post.

As per relevant provisions of Civil Aviation Recruitment Rules, 1970, an officer of proven executive ability with a minimum of 18 years class-1 service in any government aeronautical organization or service, preferably with experience as a pilot in command, or from amongst the incumbents of the next lower post in any technical branch of the department with minimum 15-years class-1 service is eligible to be appointed on the post of Director General, Civil Aviation Authority, the petitioner said.

However, this qualification/criteria has not been laid down in the impugned advertisement, he added.

On the petition, Justice Farrukh Irfan Khan passed an order on 21-03-2018 which says, “In the meanwhile, recruitment process for the post of Director General, Civil Aviation Authority may continue, however, result thereof will be subject to the final outcome of this writ petition.” The court had reserved the judgment in the case which has still not been announced while the authority had against sought application for the post of DG through an advertisement in the national dailies.

Against the second advertisement for the same post, another writ petition has been filed which will be heard by the court of Ayesha A Malik today.

The petition was filed on various grounds that the advertisement does not fulfill the criteria laid down by the honorable Supreme court for the appointment of DG CAA as held in 2014 SCMR 676 Supreme Court and that Justice. Farrukh Irfan had issued stay order against the process of recruitment.

The advertisement is incomplete and in violation of the judgment passed by the Supreme court of Pakistan, whereas no qualification has been mentioned in the impugned advertisement published in the newspaper for the post hence such an advertisement has no value in the eyes of law, said Naveed Javed Kalhoon Advocate on behalf of the petitioner.

He further says aht the age of retirement of Pilot in Command in National Airline is 65 years, whereas maximum age published against the advertisement is 63 years which is in violation of the fundamental rights of the senior pilots in command of national Airline of Pakistan to apply for the post.

However, no special qualification is mentioned in the advertisement, whereas the post is the most important one for the improvement and decision making in the Air industry of Pakistan.

“The Article 189 of the Constitution of Pakistan 1973 is binding on all the citizens of Pakistan, whereas the advertisement published for the post of Director General Civil Aviation Authority is in violation of the judgment of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, hence the respondents have performed violation of criteria laid down for the appointment of D.G. CAA by the Supreme court of Pakistan,” the petition says.

He was of the view that due to ill policies and bad management having no far reaching effects have turned the CAA to struggle and manage its reputation and contribution in the international and national aviation industry.

He flayed its bad services and safety conditions for the passengers due to inefficient officials.

He prayed that the court may kindly declare the advertisement against null & void and void in the eyes of law.