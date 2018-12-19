Share:

KASUR-Those criticising Sharif brothers try to deliver as they did, said District Council chairman Rana Sikander Hayat Khan.

Talking to media, he said that the government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had set a record my making 100 promises within first 100 days in power. He added that the whole world appreciated the development projects initiated by the PML-N government.

He said that the political rivals could not prove any allegation of corruption against Shehbaz Sharif. He added: "Shehbaz Sharif will be acquitted in all cases against him," he stated.

He said that Sharif brothers had made their place in the hearts of the people of Pakistan through public service, and no one could remove this love by levelling false allegations against them.