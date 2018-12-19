Share:

MULTAN - The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in Multan has written letters to different departments asking for details regarding Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Tahir Bashir Cheema.

Cheema, who is also head of the Janoobi Punjab Sooba Mahaaz, is accused of possessing assets beyond means. In this regard, inquiry has been initiated against him and his children.

Tahir Bashir Cheema was elected as member of the National Assembly on a ticket of Pakistan Muslim League(N) from NA-190 (Bahawalnagar) in 2013 general election. He is brother of Tariq Bashir Cheema. He quit PML-N in April 2018 and joined Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf in May 2018.